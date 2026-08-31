84 Tamil pilgrims untraceable in Nepal, says TN Minister Aadhav Arjuna

Highways Minister Aadhav Arjuna, who was part of the ministerial team coordinating the efforts and had been camping in New Delhi for the past few days, made a suo motu statement during Zero Hour in the Assembly after returning to Chennai.

Providing details of the stranded pilgrims, Arjuna said 57 people had travelled to Nepal through Super Yatra from Kumbakonam, of whom 21 had been rescued.

He said 49 people who had travelled through Mahadev Yatra from Chromepet remained missing.