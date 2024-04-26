82000 students witness Coder's Premier League using AI in Tamil

CHENNAI: As many as 82,688 students from 400 engineering colleges participated in the 'Naan Mudhalvan - Anna University - GUVI Tamil Nadu Coder's Premier League' (NM-AU-TNcpl) using Generative AI in Tamil language.

The breadth of the participation reflected the league's widespread impact on Tamil Nadu's youth.

Highlighting the impact M Arun Prakash, Founder and CEO of GUVI said, "We have used Generative AI to impact the colleges from tier 2 and tier 3 cities, we always aim to look ahead to new trends and ways to help people learn better."

Celebrating innovation and talent, the NM-AU-GUVI TNcpl proudly honoured its winners, top teams, and paid internship recipients.

Noteworthy achievers include Madras Institute of Technology for their 'Dynamic Event Planner' securing 1st place, and Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering for 'News Sphere', clinching 2nd. Sharing 3rd place were Adhiyamaan College of Engineering, K.S. Rangasamy College of Technology, and Kongunadu Engineering College, with projects like 'Smart Tutor Chatbot' and 'AI-Based Language Learning'.

The top 20 teams, including the mentioned winners, were awarded cash prizes along with certificates.

GUVI will develop a website to showcase the best NM-AU-GUVI prototyped projects, enabling talent hiring for industries with the support of the NM-AU-GUVI initiative.

This initiative was taken up in partnership with the 'Naan Mudhalvan' initiative of the Government of Tamil Nadu, Anna University and Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC), a press release said.

Following the 'Learnathon,' the top 200 teams advanced to the Ideathon, showcasing their problem-solving abilities in AI.

The Grand Finale, a 24-hour AI Hackathon held at the prestigious MIT on April 12, saw 75 top teams engage in intense competition, developing prototypes and demonstrating project viability.

GUVI introduced 'GUVI-AI, ' an AI tool that evaluates project feasibility and proof of concept. It ensures fair judgement without human intervention in technical evaluation, the release added.