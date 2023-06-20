810 police personnel transferred on request by Sylendra Babu

CHENNAI: As many as 810 police personnel who sought transfer from their side have been transferred by the state police HQ as per their choice.

In a communication from DGP C Sylendra Babu, head of the state police asked the unit officers concerned to issue necessary orders accordingly and inform the date of relieving and joining of the individuals immediately to the chief office.

"If any of the individual was posted on sports cluster, they shall not be relieved before Completion of 3 years. It is also requested not to relieve the police personnel if they have come to any adverse notice or departmental action has been initiated or under contemplation against them.

"These transfers are ordered only on the request of the individuals. Hence request for cancellation will not be considered, " noted the communication from the DGP.