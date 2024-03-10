80,000 students enrolled in govt schools in 6 days

CHENNAI: Known as a backward district in school education, Kallakurichi has managed the highest enrolment with 4,959 students till middle school and 5,452 students till higher secondary schools (10,411 students).

The second highest has been recorded in Salem with 7,890 students and third in Krishnagiri with 7,770 students. In Chennai, excluding the enrolment in city corporation schools, overall 1, 232 students have enrolled.

In the students’ enrolment drive that began on March 1, as many as 80,000 students have been admitted in different government and aided schools of the State, till Friday.

To ensure all children benefit, the education department has been conducting awareness campaigns informing parents and the public about the upgraded facilities, various welfare schemes, and grants available in government schools.

Particularly, the campaign has been targeting residential areas surrounding schools with focus on children aged 5 years and above. As part of the drive, the education department on Saturday released the numbers of the students enrolled in schools so far.

Since the drive, 46,586 students have enrolled in primary schools, 21,853 in middle schools, 6,287 in high schools, and 5,350 in higher secondary schools. Combining primary and middle schools, 68,439 students have registered. Summing up high and higher secondary students, 11,637 have been enrolled in TN schools, all amounting to 80,076 students.