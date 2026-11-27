According to local reports, the farm owner had brought in approximately 25,000 chickens for rearing a few days ago, despite an active ban on poultry farming imposed to curb the spread of disease. Shortly after the birds arrived, several began dying one after another.

Residents have alleged that on November 24 and 25, the farm owner loaded around 8,000 chickens from the affected batch onto lorries and dispatched them to Chennai.

In response, a special team led by the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) has initiated a formal inquiry to verify whether the chickens were transported to Chennai and to determine if any officials were complicit in the violation.

In another farm in Naduthittu, 5,000 chickens were culled alive on Thursday. Animal Husbandry Department officials reportedly said they would return the next day to cull the remaining 20,000 chickens.

However, at midnight on Thursday, the farm owner arranged to load the remaining 20,000 chickens onto lorries and send them to Chennai. On learning about this, Revenue Department officials rushed to the farm and seized all three lorries.

Meanwhile, allegations emerged that Animal Husbandry Department officials were also involved in the incident. A complaint regarding this was also sent to the District Collector, CB Aditya Senthilkumar, who ordered the formation of a committee comprising the RDO and the tahsildar to investigate.