800 govt pleaders picked after due scrutiny: Minister R Nirmalkumar

“There is absolutely no truth in allegations that money is being collected for these appointments. If anyone misuses my name or that of any minister to collect money, people should immediately lodge a complaint. Strict action will be taken without hesitation,” Nirmalkumar said, adding that a person accused of collecting money by using his name in the solar sector had been arrested within two days.

He also said complaints relating to corruption and irregularities in government works were being acted upon promptly, with cases registered wherever evidence warranted action.

The minister also said the Chief Minister had instructed party functionaries not to conduct unauthorised inspections at government offices, hospitals and other public institutions. Elected representatives could visit schools in their constituencies to facilitate development works through MLA funds, but any interference in official administration or violation of established procedures would invite immediate disciplinary action, he added.

Commenting on the MLA poaching case, the minister criticised former Minister V Senthilbalaji and his brother V Ashok Kumar for allegedly evading summons. "There should be no hesitation in appearing before the authorities. One would avoid the investigation only if there is something to hide," he said.

Nirmalkumar also said the State's power sector required comprehensive reforms to improve operational efficiency and financial stability. He reiterated that the government had not increased electricity tariffs and was strengthening the department through recruitment and other administrative measures.