80-yr-old woman hurt in house collapse as cylinder goes off

TIRUCHY: A domestic gas cylinder exploded in which a senior citizen woman sustained severe injury while the house collapsed in Thanjavur on Tuesday.

According to information, C Rasathi (80), a resident of Thiruvonam in Thanjavur district was living alone after her husband Chelladurai’s demise. She while trying to make a cup of coffee on Monday late night opened the gas cylinder and lit the stove. Unfortunately, the fire from the stove spread to the cylinder within seconds and the cylinder exploded.

In the impact, a portion of the house collapsed. On hearing the noise, the neighbours ran to the spot and rescued Rasathi who was trapped in the debris and rushed her to the Thanjavur Medical College hospital where she is undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit.

On information, the Thiruvonam police conducted an inquiry. A case was registered and investigations were on.