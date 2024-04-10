Begin typing your search...

80-yr-old woman hurt in house collapse as cylinder goes off

Unfortunately, the fire from the stove spread to the cylinder within seconds and the cylinder exploded.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|9 April 2024 11:15 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-04-09 23:15:50.0  )
80-yr-old woman hurt in house collapse as cylinder goes off
X

House that collapsed in Thanjavur after cylinder explosion

TIRUCHY: A domestic gas cylinder exploded in which a senior citizen woman sustained severe injury while the house collapsed in Thanjavur on Tuesday.

According to information, C Rasathi (80), a resident of Thiruvonam in Thanjavur district was living alone after her husband Chelladurai’s demise. She while trying to make a cup of coffee on Monday late night opened the gas cylinder and lit the stove. Unfortunately, the fire from the stove spread to the cylinder within seconds and the cylinder exploded.

In the impact, a portion of the house collapsed. On hearing the noise, the neighbours ran to the spot and rescued Rasathi who was trapped in the debris and rushed her to the Thanjavur Medical College hospital where she is undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit.

On information, the Thiruvonam police conducted an inquiry. A case was registered and investigations were on.

Tamil Nadudomestic gas cylinderThanjavur districtThanjavur Medical College hospitalThiruvonam policesenior citizen woman
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X