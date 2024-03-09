80-yr-old brain dead man’s organs save nine lives in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: The major organs of an 80-year-old man who was declared brain dead in Tiruchy saved nine lives and the government honour was accorded to the deceased on Friday.Veerappan from Manikandam in Srirangam taluk was hit by a two-wheeler at Madurai bypass in Panchapur and he sustained severe injuries on Wednesday.

He was rushed to Tiruchy GH where he was undergoing treatment and he was declared brain dead on Thursday evening. Following this, the family members volunteered to donate the major organs of Veerappan and a team of doctors removed the liver, kidneys, eyes and skin and they were donated to as many as nine persons. State honour was accorded to the deceased Veerappan on Friday and the the hospital staff honoured the mortal remains.