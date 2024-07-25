80-year-old man held for sexually abusing 8-yr-old girl in Ariyalur

TIRUCHY: An 80-year-old man was arrested under Pocso Act for sexually abusing an eight-year-old girl in Ariyalur on Wednesday. Sources said Chinnapillai of Keezhapazhuvur in Ariyalur had reportedly sexually abused an eight-year-old girl from the locality in the month of May.

The girl’s mother informed Maruthamuthu, husband of Keezhapazhuvur panchayat who had reportedly threatened the accused Chinnapillai and demanded money to solve the problem. Chinnapillai out of fear handed over Rs 25,000 to Maruthamuthu.

The information about Maruthamuthu receiving money was heard by the victim’s mother who complained to 1098 and the child protection officer Karthik conducted an inquiry into the incident. As the information was genuine, Karthik complained to Ariyalur All Women Police who registered a case against Chinnapillai under various sections including Pocso Act. On Wednesday, the police arrested Chinnapillai. Further investigations are on.