80 stolen cell phones recovered in Madurai

MADURAI: As many as 80 cell phones reportedly stolen from parts of Madurai district over the last two months, have been recovered and handed over to the owners.

Superintendent of Police R Shiva Prasad said based on complaints received from the victims, teams of Cyber Crime police were formed to recover those stolen and missing cell phones. The recovered phones are worth Rs 13,81,750.

With this, a total of 1,107 cell phones that were reportedly stolen and missing have been recovered and handed over to the losers, so far.