There is a possibility of light to moderate rain in eight districts of Tamil Nadu in the next three hours under the influence of low atmospheric circulation

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|4 Jan 2024 2:38 AM GMT
8 TN dists likely to receive rain in next 3 hours: RMC
Representative Image (Photo: Justin George)

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), on Thursday, stated that there is a possibility of light to moderate rain in eight districts of Tamil Nadu in the next three hours under the influence of low atmospheric circulation.

According to the Daily Thanthi report, Ariyalur, Chengalpattu, Thanjavur, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Thiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, and Nagapattinam are likely to receive rain.

Online Desk

