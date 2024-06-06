8 Tamil Nadu students secure all-India top spot in NEET-UG 2024

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has performed excellently in the NEET-UG examination this year as well. From the state, eight medical aspirants have secured 720 marks.

“We had multiple model exams and error analysis to secure high marks in the examination at the coaching centre. There were doubt sessions during the coaching classes, which helped me secure All India Rank 1,” said M Jayanthi Poorvaja from Tiruvannamalai district, who wants to pursue cardiology.

Another student from the same coaching centre, Green Park Academy, wanted to join AIIMS Delhi. He said many mock tests were conducted in the centre, which was the primary reason for securing All India Rank 1.

Across the country, 23 lakh candidates had registered for NEET this year. Tamil Nadu saw 1,55,216 registrations. As many as 12,730 government school students had appeared for the examination in the state, including 9,094 girls and 3,647 boys.

Syed Aarifin Yusuf M from Tamil Nadu and seven more students from Tamil Nadu have scored 720 out of 720 marks this year. Shailaja S has topped the female category from Tamil Nadu. The overall attendance recorded was 96.94 per cent, with 96.92 per cent male candidates attendance of male candidates, 96.96 per cent for female candidates, and 94.44 per cent for transgender candidates.