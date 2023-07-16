8 SL refugees hit by economic crisis land in Dhanushkodi

MADURAI: Eight Sri Lankan refugees landed near Kothandaramar temple sea shore in Dhanushkodi of Tamil Nadu’s coastal Ramanathapuram district.

The two families landed on the Indian shores hit by the economic crisis afflicting the neighbouring nation, said source. They were found near the temple at around 11.30 pm on Friday night, Superintendent of Police P Thangadurai said.

The refugees have been identified as Mariya (35), wife of Rupan, Jaffna, her sons R Abilash (16), Abinash (14) and Jeksythan (8). The other family of refugees are G Vijay Kumar (50) of Kulavadi, Aanaikottai, Jaffna, V. Dharsika (34), wife of Vijay Kumar, their sons Asnath (15) and Yovakash (11). All of them belong to Jaffna, sources said.

With this a total of 263 Sri Lankan refugees have migrated to Ramanathapuram district in Tamil Nadu since the economic crisis hit the island nation. The refugees are being accommodated in the rehabilitation camp at Mandapam after completing formal procedures, Inspector of Police S. Kanagaraj, Coastal Security Group, Rameswaram, said.