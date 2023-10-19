8 persons injured as car falls into irrigation canal in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: Eight persons had a narrow escape with minor injuries after their car toppled and fell into a roadside canal in Thanjavur on Wednesday.

The injured, Natarajan (64), a resident from Ayyampettai in Thanjavur, and his family, were travelling to Coimbatore.

When their car was nearing Kaambai in Thanjavur bypass, driver Natarajan (65), who attempted to give way for a lorry coming in the opposite direction, lost control and the car toppled and fell into a roadside canal. Soon, the villagers ran to the rescue.

While they could rescue four persons, the rest of the people including Natarajan, driver, Jayalakshmi (41) and Sulochana (68), were trapped in the car. They were rescued by the ambulance crew. The minor injuries were treated.

The Kallaperumbur police registered a case and are investigating.