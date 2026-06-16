8 minors held for stone pelting on Vande Bharat Express near Salem

COIMBATORE: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Salem Division has apprehended eight minors for pelting stones at the Coimbatore–Chennai Central Vande Bharat Express near Salem, resulting in damage to a window.
According to railway officials, the incident occurred on the morning of May 28 when the Coimbatore–Chennai Central Vande Bharat Express was running between Veerapandi Road and Salem railway stations. A stone struck the emergency window on the right side of Coach C1, shattering the glass. No passengers were injured in the incident.
Following the complaint, the RPF registered a case under Section 153 of the Railways Act and constituted a special investigation team under the supervision of the Divisional Security Commissioner, Salem.
“Despite the absence of eyewitnesses and a lack of immediate leads, the investigation team conducted extensive field inquiries and intelligence gathering in the area. After several days of persistent investigations, we apprehended eight minors allegedly involved in the stone-pelting incident,” said an official.
The juveniles were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, Salem, which released them into the custody of their parents on surety. The Board also directed that they remain under observation for a period of one year.
In view of recurring incidents of stone-pelting on moving trains, the railways have intensified their awareness campaigns and enforcement measures. It has also appealed to the public, particularly residents living near railway tracks and children playing in the railway vicinity, to refrain from such dangerous activities.