8 minors held for stone pelting on Vande Bharat Express near Salem

According to railway officials, the incident occurred on the morning of May 28 when the Coimbatore–Chennai Central Vande Bharat Express was running between Veerapandi Road and Salem railway stations. A stone struck the emergency window on the right side of Coach C1, shattering the glass. No passengers were injured in the incident.

Following the complaint, the RPF registered a case under Section 153 of the Railways Act and constituted a special investigation team under the supervision of the Divisional Security Commissioner, Salem.