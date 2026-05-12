8 killed in separate road accidents across Tamil Nadu

The worst of the three accidents happened in Coimbatore, where four members of a family from Salem were killed in a head-on collision between a car and lorry near Negamam.

Police identified the deceased as Dhanapal (37), his wife Menaka (35), their daughter Anushka (17), and their relative Sneha (23), all residents of Kadayampatti in Salem. Dhanapal’s 12-year-old son Surjith sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH).

According to the police, the mishap happened when the family was returning to Salem from Pollachi in a car driven by Dhanapal. “While proceeding along the Negamam-Palladam Road, the car collided head-on with a lorry laden with soya near KVK Nagar. In the impact, Dhanapal, Menaka and Sneha died on the spot, while Anushka succumbed to injuries while being taken to Pollachi Government Hospital,” officials said.