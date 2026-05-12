8 killed in separate road accidents across Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE/CHENNAI: Eight people were killed and many sustained injuries of various degrees in three separate road accidents that happened in Coimbatore, Chengalpattu, and Krishnagiri, on Monday and late on Sunday. In all three cases, the deceased were relatives.
The worst of the three accidents happened in Coimbatore, where four members of a family from Salem were killed in a head-on collision between a car and lorry near Negamam.
Police identified the deceased as Dhanapal (37), his wife Menaka (35), their daughter Anushka (17), and their relative Sneha (23), all residents of Kadayampatti in Salem. Dhanapal’s 12-year-old son Surjith sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH).
According to the police, the mishap happened when the family was returning to Salem from Pollachi in a car driven by Dhanapal. “While proceeding along the Negamam-Palladam Road, the car collided head-on with a lorry laden with soya near KVK Nagar. In the impact, Dhanapal, Menaka and Sneha died on the spot, while Anushka succumbed to injuries while being taken to Pollachi Government Hospital,” officials said.
In all three accidents that happened in Coimbatore, Chengalpattu, and Krishnagiri, the deceased were relatives
Surjith, who survived with injuries, has been shifted to CMCH. The Negamam police have registered a case and arrested lorry driver Saravanan (39) from Krishnagiri.
In another case, a brother-sister duo was killed and seven others were injured after a container lorry rammed into a car on the Hosur-Krishnagiri NH near Guruparapally in Krishnagiri in the early hours of Monday. According to a Daily Thanthi report, the deceased were identified as Deepak (28), who works in the merchant navy, and his sister Divya (30).
Vinith from Pattambi in Kerala was returning home with his family after a trip to Karnataka when the car suffered a tyre puncture near Guruparapally. As they repaired the tyre and resumed the journey, a container lorry coming from Bengaluru hit the rear of the car allegedly at high speed, killing the brother and sister.
In the last case, two brothers who were standing next to their two-wheeler and were talking over the phone were mowed down by a speeding car on the Tiruchy-Chennai NH near Chengalpattu on Sunday evening.