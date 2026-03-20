8 including two kids killed as TNSTC bus jumps median, rams vehicles on Salem NH

COIMBATORE: At least eight people were killed in a devastating road accident after a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus went out of control and crashed into vehicles on the Salem National Highway on Friday.
According to police, the bus, which was heading towards the Salem new bus stand, suddenly veered off course, swerving to the right before crashing into the central median and entering the opposite lane of traffic.
The out-of-control bus first rammed into a mini goods carrier transporting a family of around 11 members who were returning from a temple visit in Magudanchavadi. It then struck a two-wheeler coming from the opposite direction.
Police confirmed that five people, including an 11-month-old infant and a five-year-old girl, died on the spot. The riders of the two-wheeler, identified as S. Manikandan and his 60-year-old mother, Irusayi were also killed on the spot.
Emergency responders from the Kondalampatti police station rushed to the site and shifted the injured to the Salem Government Hospital. Despite medical efforts, one more victim later succumbed to injuries, taking the total death toll to eight.
Police have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident. Preliminary inquiries suggest a possible loss of control by the bus driver, while CCTV footage from the area is being examined to determine the sequence of events leading to the tragedy.