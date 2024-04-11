8 houses gutted after gas cylinders explode in Nagai

TIRUCHY: As many as eight houses were reduced to ashes after a domestic gas cylinder exploded in Nagapattinam on Wednesday.

There are around 30 families residing at Keezhathannilapadi near Velankanni in Nagapattinam and all are agricultural labourers.

On Wednesday, while many had gone for farming-related work, a sudden fire broke out in Inkarsal’s house, reportedly after a gas cylinder exploded.

Soon, the fire spread to the adjacent houses.

Two more cylinders from the neighbouring house, owned by Senambu, exploded which led to the collapse of eight houses including that of Sekar, Mariappan, K Murugaiyyan, Nagappan and Santhanam.

Upon information, fire and rescue personnel from Nagapattinam and Velankanni rushed to the spot and doused the fire. Fortunately, nobody was injured as almost everyone had gone for work.

Among the residents, Sekar had organised an ear piercing ceremony last week and hired furniture and other articles, which were kept in storage. All of it was reduced to ashes.

The fire personnel said that since the roof of every house was thatched, the fire had spread easily from one structure to the next. Plus, there was a strong wind too in the morning hours. Velankanni police registered a case and are investigating.