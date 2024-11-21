Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|21 Nov 2024 6:10 AM IST  ( Updated:2024-11-21 00:40:55  )
    8 bikes sans registration seized in Nagercoil
    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: Eight bikes without registration numbers were seized at Nagercoil in Kanniyakumari district. As per the directive from Superintendent of Police E Sundaravathanam, a team led by Lalit Kumar, Nagercoil Assistant Superintendent of Police, conducted a vehicle check.

    During the operation, the team found eight bikes without registration numbers, sources said.

    After inquiry, the police booked a case under various sections against the youth for not registering their vehicles, driving without a license and helmets, and triple riding.

    The police then imposed a fine of Rs 95,500 on the youths and seized their bikes, sources said.

    Bikesregistration number
    DTNEXT Bureau

