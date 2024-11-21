8 bikes sans registration seized in Nagercoil

CHENNAI: Eight bikes without registration numbers were seized at Nagercoil in Kanniyakumari district. As per the directive from Superintendent of Police E Sundaravathanam, a team led by Lalit Kumar, Nagercoil Assistant Superintendent of Police, conducted a vehicle check.

During the operation, the team found eight bikes without registration numbers, sources said.

After inquiry, the police booked a case under various sections against the youth for not registering their vehicles, driving without a license and helmets, and triple riding.

The police then imposed a fine of Rs 95,500 on the youths and seized their bikes, sources said.