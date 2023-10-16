Begin typing your search...

8 active Covid count in Tamil Nadu, 2 new discharges

The total number of cases reached 36,10,698 in the State.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|15 Oct 2023 9:48 PM GMT
X

Representative image (PTI)

CHENNAI: One new Covid case was recorded in the State on Sunday. It was in Kancheepuram district.

The total number of cases reached 36,10,698 in the State. There are at least 8 active cases including those in isolation.

Two new patients were discharged, and the number of discharges stood at 35,72,609.

No new Covid fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. The toll remained at 38,081.




Covid countCovid-19CovidTamil Nadu CovidTamil NaduTN Covid
DTNEXT Bureau

