8 active COVID count in State; nil discharge, fatality

CHENNAI: One new COVID case was recorded on Wednesday, and it was in Tiruvarur district. Total number of cases reached at 36,10,730 in the State.

There are at least 8 active cases including those in isolation as on Wednesday.

No new patients were discharged; The number of discharges remained at 35,72,641. No new COVID fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. Toll stood at 38,081.