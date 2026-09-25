79 electricity theft cases detected, Rs 1.01 crore compensation imposed

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd detected 79 cases of electricity theft and 12 other violations during intensive joint inspections conducted across several districts between August 16 and 31, and imposed Rs 97.74 lakh as additional compensation.
The inspections were carried out by enforcement sub-divisions under the Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai and Tiruchy Enforcement Divisions, covering the Chennai, Adyar, Tirupur, Palladam, Coimbatore South, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Villupuram, Cuddalore, and Kallakurichi distribution circles.
The Chennai Enforcement Division imposed Rs 26.79 lakh as compensation, while Coimbatore imposed Rs 34.45 lakh, Madurai Rs 16.84 lakh, and Tiruchy Rs 19.67 lakh. The total additional compensation imposed on consumers was Rs 97,74,656.
The consumers concerned admitted to the offences and opted to avoid criminal proceedings by paying a compounding amount of Rs 3,77,500, said the corporation, adding that consequently, no criminal complaints were registered against them at police stations.
The utility said information on electricity theft could be reported to the Executive Engineer (Enforcement) through the following numbers: Chennai 9445857591, Coimbatore 9443049456, Madurai 9443037508, and Tiruchy 9443329851.