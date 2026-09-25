79 electricity theft cases detected, Rs 1.01 crore compensation imposed

The inspections were carried out by enforcement sub-divisions under the Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai and Tiruchy Enforcement Divisions, covering the Chennai, Adyar, Tirupur, Palladam, Coimbatore South, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Villupuram, Cuddalore, and Kallakurichi distribution circles.

The Chennai Enforcement Division imposed Rs 26.79 lakh as compensation, while Coimbatore imposed Rs 34.45 lakh, Madurai Rs 16.84 lakh, and Tiruchy Rs 19.67 lakh. The total additional compensation imposed on consumers was Rs 97,74,656.