78% elderly in TN, 9 other states vulnerable to climate change issues: Study

In 10 states combined, the survey revealed that a significant 78% of respondents experienced at least one climate-related hazard in the last 3 years – heatwaves (45%), floods (27%) and droughts (20%) were the most. More than one-third of those reported moderate to severe impacts on their lives. Older persons living alone (13%), widows (33%), those aged 80 and above (28%), and older persons with cognitive, communication or mental health difficulties (12%) face disproportionately greater challenges and risks.

Also, heat stress poses major challenges, especially those living in poorly ventilated houses, with 60% reporting their homes are not fully safe. While most affected by heatwaves stay indoors (90%) and increase water intake (81%), illness still rises (74%), existing conditions worsen (44%), and healthcare access becomes difficult (33%), according to the study.