78% elderly in TN, 9 other states vulnerable to climate change issues: Study

CHENNAI: Marking ‘World Elder Abuse Awareness Day’ on Monday, a detailed study titled, ‘Climate Resilient Ageing – Ensuring Care, Dignity and Agency’, was launched in the city. Done by HelpAge India, it revealed that senior citizens in rural regions are significantly affected by climate change.
The national study covered 2,224 elderly persons (63% women and 37% men) across 20 districts in 10 states such as Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, and Uttarakhand.
Following the Intersectional Place Perspective (IPP) framework, it highlighted that climate vulnerability among older persons is shaped not by age alone, but by an intersection of multiple factors, including gender, impairment and mobility, poverty, living arrangements and geographic location. In TN, the study was held in Namakkal because of factors like high rainfall and a significant population of tribal communities. Ramanathapuram was also studied due to it being a coastal region.
In 10 states combined, the survey revealed that a significant 78% of respondents experienced at least one climate-related hazard in the last 3 years – heatwaves (45%), floods (27%) and droughts (20%) were the most. More than one-third of those reported moderate to severe impacts on their lives. Older persons living alone (13%), widows (33%), those aged 80 and above (28%), and older persons with cognitive, communication or mental health difficulties (12%) face disproportionately greater challenges and risks.
Also, heat stress poses major challenges, especially those living in poorly ventilated houses, with 60% reporting their homes are not fully safe. While most affected by heatwaves stay indoors (90%) and increase water intake (81%), illness still rises (74%), existing conditions worsen (44%), and healthcare access becomes difficult (33%), according to the study.
“Older persons are among those most at risk from rising climate shocks, particularly those living alone or with impairments, and yet they remain largely invisible in climate response efforts. While most older persons are doing their best to cope, age-related challenges (physical, financial or social) often limit their ability to prepare for, withstand or recover from such climate episodes, weakening their agency and resilience,” said Rohit Prasad, CEO, HelpAge India.
While government schemes provided a critical safety net, a more multi-pronged approach was needed with targeted interventions at household, community and institutional levels, alongside improving access to welfare schemes. “Integrating ageing into climate adaptation, climate financing, elder-centric disaster risk reduction and social protection policies is essential,” he added.