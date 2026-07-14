Electricity thefts: 76 cases detected across Tamil Nadu in fortnight, Rs 96.7 lakh recovered

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Electricity Distribution Corporation (TNPDCL) detected 76 cases of electricity theft and 24 electricity-related violations across the State during surprise inspections carried out between June 15 and June 30, recovering Rs 96.7 lakh as compensation from consumers.
The inspections were conducted by enforcement sub-divisions under the Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai and Trichy Enforcement Divisions in areas falling under the Chennai North, Chennai West, Chennai Central, Chennai South, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Coimbatore, Coimbatore North, Tiruppur, Salem, Erode, Dharmapuri, Dindigul, Madurai, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Virudhunagar, Trichy, Thanjavur, Vellore and Villupuram electricity distribution circles.
The Chennai Enforcement Division imposed additional compensation charges of Rs 12.45 lakh, while the Coimbatore Enforcement Division levied Rs 36.07 lakh. The Madurai and Trichy Enforcement Divisions together imposed compensation charges of Rs 29.29 lakh.
Overall, additional compensation amounting to Rs 98.4 lakh was imposed on consumers found guilty of electricity theft and related violations. Of this, Rs 96.7 lakh was collected during the period.
The corporation said consumers involved in the offences admitted to the violations and opted to compound the cases by paying a total compounding fee of Rs 4.78 lakh, thereby avoiding criminal prosecution. Consequently, no police complaints were registered against them.
TNPDCL appealed to the public to report instances of electricity theft to the respective Enforcement Divisions to help curb power pilferage and safeguard revenue.