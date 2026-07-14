Electricity thefts: 76 cases detected across Tamil Nadu in fortnight, Rs 96.7 lakh recovered

Overall, additional compensation amounting to Rs 98.4 lakh was imposed on consumers found guilty of electricity theft and related violations. Of this, Rs 96.7 lakh was collected during the period.

The corporation said consumers involved in the offences admitted to the violations and opted to compound the cases by paying a total compounding fee of Rs 4.78 lakh, thereby avoiding criminal prosecution. Consequently, no police complaints were registered against them.

TNPDCL appealed to the public to report instances of electricity theft to the respective Enforcement Divisions to help curb power pilferage and safeguard revenue.