75th jamboree of Bharat Scouts and Guides to begin on Jan 28 in Manapparai

CHENNAI: The 75th Diamond Jubilee Jamboree of the Bharat Scouts and Guides (BSG) is set to be inaugurated in Manapparai of Tiruchy district on Tuesday and will go on till February 3.

After the Golden jubilee of the BSG was conducted in 2000, which saw the participation of former CM K Karunanidhi, the event is being held this year. The Jamboree will also be counted as Muthamizh Arignar Dr Kalaignar centenary Jamboree.

The event which will have as many as 18,000 scouts and guides along with adult leaders from across the nation and internationally will come together on the theme “Empowered Youth, Developed India”. And, for this event, the School Education Department under the Tamil Nadu government has allocated Rs 10 crore.

In a week-long event, Anil Kumar Jain, the national president of BSG-India, KK Khandelwal, chief national commissioner, BSG-India, Minister of School and College Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and Govi Chezhiaan will participate. Also, Minister of Industries TRB Rajaa and Tiruchy MP Durai Vaiko along with a slew of other ministers holding various portfolios will be present.

The participation is expected internationally from as many as 86 countries, as per the announcement made by the School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.

For conducting the event, the department has planned out four committees; namely; the jamboree committee, organising committee, technical committee and working committee. In the Jamboree committee, the TN Governor will be appointed as the chief patron, followed by CM MK Stalin as the patron. Meanwhile, the deputy CM will be the Jamboree president.