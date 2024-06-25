75,000 new jobs before January 2026, says Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government would create over 46,500 new jobs through Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC), Teachers Recruitment Board, Medical Recruitment Board and Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) before January 2026, Chief Minister M K Stalin announced in the state assembly on Tuesday.



Making a statement under rule 110 in the State Assembly on Tuesday, Stalin said that about 46,535 jobs would be created for the welfare of youths through the four agencies of the state before January 2026.

Additionally, another 30,000 odd jobs would be created through the local bodies and public undertakings, the CM added.

Altogether, over 75,000 jobs would be created before January 2026, the Chief Minister informed the House, pointing out that over 5.08 lakh jobs were created for the state youths in govt and private sectors through various drives in the last three years.