75-year-old woman killed for 7 sovereigns in Namakkal

The deceased, identified as Samburnam from Kamarajar Nagar in Tiruchengode, was alone when two men entered her house and attempted to snatch her five sovereigns of gold chain. As she cried out for help, the duo slit her throat with a knife and took away the gold chain and her two sovereigns of earrings.

By then, Samburnam’s son Subramanian (50), an astrologer, arrived home and was shocked to find his mother lying dead in a pool of blood. The assailants also attacked him with some sharp weapons and fled away from the spot on a two-wheeler.