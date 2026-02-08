7.5-fold rise for Tamil Nadu? Railway funds for Gujarat up 27 times: MP P Wilson

In a post on X, Wilson referred to repeated statements by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw that Tamil Nadu was receiving significantly higher allocations under the present government compared to the UPA period. He argued that when viewed against the sharp expansion of the overall railway outlay, the relative increase for Tamil Nadu appeared modest and did not reflect parity with other major states.

According to Wilson, while the overall railway budget expanded nearly 25 times between 2009-14 and 2025-26, Tamil Nadu’s allocations rose only from Rs 879 crore to Rs 6,626 crore. Projecting the 7.5-fold increase in isolation, he said, created a misleading impression about the scale of support extended to the State.