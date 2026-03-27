75 days after retirement and day before MCC, SP rank officer in Tamil Nadu gets extension

CHENNAI: More than 75 days after his retirement, an officer in the rank of SP has been given extension by Tamil Nadu police citing non-availability of officers for the post.
The State government has issued order for the extension/re-employment of M Radhakrishnan, a former Deputy Commissioner of Police (Armed Reserve-I), Greater Chennai Police, for a period of six months to 'ensure administrative continuity and operational efficiency' as per recommendation of Head of State Police Force.
Interestingly, the Government Order on extension of his service, which came 75 days after his retirement, is dated March 14, a day before the Model Code of Conduct for Assembly election came into force.
The re-employment will take effect from the date he rejoins duty or until the post is filled, whichever is earlier, said the order from the Home Secretary, adding that the decision came in the backdrop of a 'significant shortage of senior officers' in the Armed Reserve wing of the Greater Chennai Police.
Out of five sanctioned posts of Deputy Commissioner (Armed Reserve), two newly created posts remain vacant, while another senior officer is due to retire shortly. "This has raised concerns about weakened supervision, command, and operational control," the GO said.
The Armed Reserve currently comprises over 5,000 personnel and plays “a critical role in handling high-risk duties such as bandobust arrangements, VIP security, escort of prisoners, protection of banks and cash transit operations, and disaster response,” said the government order.