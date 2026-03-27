75 days after retirement and day before MCC, SP rank officer in Tamil Nadu gets extension

The State government has issued order for the extension/re-employment of M Radhakrishnan, a former Deputy Commissioner of Police (Armed Reserve-I), Greater Chennai Police, for a period of six months to 'ensure administrative continuity and operational efficiency' as per recommendation of Head of State Police Force.

Interestingly, the Government Order on extension of his service, which came 75 days after his retirement, is dated March 14, a day before the Model Code of Conduct for Assembly election came into force.