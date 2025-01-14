746 roads rural roads to get fillip as TN govt allocates Rs 804.59 crore funds

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday announced a significant initiative to construct and maintain a vast network of roads in rural areas.

According to the State government, the project, valued at a staggering Rs 804.59 crore, aims to provide seamless connectivity to Tamil Nadu's rural populace, thereby bridging the gap between urban and rural localities.

“The ambitious project entails the construction of 746 roads spanning an impressive 1452.97 kilometres in length, across 37 districts in the state. This massive undertaking is being funded under the NABARD-Rural Infrastructure Development Fund during the year 2024-25, and a government order (GO) has been issued to that effect on Monday, January 13,” a release said.

In a bid to ensure the longevity and sustainability of the newly constructed roads, the government has also allocated a substantial sum of Rs 58 crore for their continuous maintenance over a period of five years.