74 lakh names culled, TN’s voter count drops to 5.67 crore

As per the final electoral roll, the number of voters has come down to 5,67,07,380 from 6,41,14,587. Of these, 2,89,60,838 are women, 2,77,38,925 are men and 7,617 belong to the third gender category, reflecting the continued dominance of women voters in the State's electorate for over a decade.

Sharing the details with the media on Monday, State Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik said that after the enumeration process, the draft roll published on December 19 contained 5,43,76,756 electors.