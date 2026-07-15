73 Bangladeshi nationals held for illegal stay in Hosur

Acting on specific intelligence about the presence of immigrants, police conducted coordinated searches in Onnalvadi, Gokul Nagar and Nallur Agraharam.

Those apprehended include 22 men, 23 women and 28 children. Police have launched an inquiry to verify their identities, establish the circumstances of their entry into Tamil Nadu, and trace the network that facilitated their arrival and stay in the state.

The Bangladeshi nationals are expected to be shifted to the transit camp in Salem for further legal and administrative proceedings.