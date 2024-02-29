7.25L students to sit for class 12 board exam tomorrow

CHENNAI: The class 12 board exam in Tamil Nadu is set to commence on March 1, with as many as 7.25 lakh students set to appear for the exam on Friday. The exams will conclude on March 22.



As per the directorate of government examination (DGE), the exams will be conducted at 3,300 centers with all essentials in place. And, students will begin the board exam for the academic year 2023-24 with language paper on Friday and English paper exam on March 5.

For class 12, chemistry, accountancy and geography papers will be held on March 11, followed by physics and economics exams on March 15, mathematics and biology exams on March 19 and 22, respectively.The exams for the students will commence at 10 am till 1:15 pm, with initial ten-minutes for reading the question paper.

Meanwhile, the results for the exams will be declared on May 6.

Incidentally, last academic year, 8.51 lakh students wrote class 12 board exams and secured 94.03 as pass percentage.

And, as per schedule, the board exam for class 10 will be held from March 26 till April 8.And, the exam for class 11 will be held from March 4 till March 25.

Subsequently, the results for the board exam for class 10 will be announced on May 10 and for class 11 on May 14.