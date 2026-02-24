72 witnesses testify in Coimbatore gangrape case

COIMBATORE: As the trial in the gang rape of a college student entered its critical phase, 72 witnesses of the listed 112 have so far presented their testimony before the court in Coimbatore.
The three accused in the crime that occurred on November 2 - T Karuppasamy alias Satheesh, his brother T Kaleeswaran alias Karthik, and their relative M Guna alias Thavasi - were produced before the court.
The trio had attacked the 20-year-old survivor's boyfriend and sexually assaulted her near Coimbatore International Airport.
The police then nabbed the three accused by shooting them in their legs.
Kaleeswaran and Thavasi continue to be under treatment at Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH).