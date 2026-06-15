72% of Tiruttani block in TN suffers from extreme drought

Using 30 years of meteorological and groundwater data collected between 1995 and 2024, researchers mapped drought patterns and assessed the vulnerability of different parts of the block.

The study was carried out by an international team comprising Deepa Krishnan and Daniel Mogaka of Kampala International University, Uganda, Pachaivannan Partheeban of Chennai Institute of Technology, and Meenakshi Ramadoss of the Water Resources Department, Kancheepuram.