7,090 factories registered in TN in last 3 years: Govt

CHENNAI: As many as 7,090 new factories have been registered and welfare assistance to the tune of Rs 1,551 crore have been distributed to 18.46 lakh workers in Tamil Nadu during the last three years.

Detailing the achievements of the state Labour Department, the state government on Friday said that over 16 lakh new members were registered with 20 unorganised workers’ welfare boards in the state. In the same period, various welfare assistance to the tune of Rs 1,551 crore was distributed to 18.46 lakh workers.

In the state Labour Welfare Board alone, welfare assistance to the tune of Rs 14.99 crore was distributed to 26,649 workers, the government release said and added that under the Factories Act 1948, about 7,090 new factories were registered in the state in the incumbent regime.

As per the government release, about 5,019 new construction firms were registered under Tamil Nadu Building and Other Construction Workers (Regulation of employment and condition of services) Act 1996. The government also claimed credit for establishing the Tamil Nadu Salt Pan Workers Welfare Board and Tamil Nadu Gig Workers Welfare Board. Pointing out that about 669 bonded labourers were rescued and Rs 1.71 crore compensation was disbursed to them in the current tenure, the state government said that about 889 child labourers were rescued and handed over to the Child Welfare Committee and their parents.

As per the government release, as many 7,145 industrial disputes, including 2,930 cases were amicably settled and various factory strikes were withdrawn in the aforesaid period.