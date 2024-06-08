70-yr-old doctor conned of Rs 40 lakh by fake CBI official in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A 70-year-old doctor from Coimbatore lost Rs 40 lakhs to a fake CBI official.

The police said Chandrasekar from Sai Baba Colony received a call on 23 May and the caller introduced himself as a CBI officer from Delhi.

The conman stating that a parcel containing banned narcotics was received in his name asked Chandrasekar to appear in the CBI office.

The accused insisted the victim pay Rs 40 lakhs to avoid any action. The accused also assured that the amount will be returned, if investigations prove Chandrasekar to be innocent, police said.

Unaware of the deceit, Chandrasekar transferred the money to the account of the conman. He came to know he was cheated only when he verified at the CBI office in Delhi.

Based on his complaint, the cyber crime police have registered a case and further inquiries are on.