70% of school uniforms for govt students distributed so far

As per the data released by the department, approximately 71% of uniform sets have been delivered to several districts. While around 94.91% of stitching work had already been completed.

As part of the welfare schemes by the state government, the Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation (TNTESC) provide students studying in government schools with textbooks, notebooks, uniforms, footwear, an atlas, crayons, colour pencils, a geometry box, and a bicycle, among other items, at no cost, on the school reopening day, June 1, as per the schedule.