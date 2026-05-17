70% of school uniforms for govt students distributed so far

CHENNAI: With schools in Tamil Nadu set to reopen in two weeks, the school education department has begun distributing uniforms to students across the State. About 70% of uniforms have been delivered so far.
As per the data released by the department, approximately 71% of uniform sets have been delivered to several districts. While around 94.91% of stitching work had already been completed.
As part of the welfare schemes by the state government, the Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation (TNTESC) provide students studying in government schools with textbooks, notebooks, uniforms, footwear, an atlas, crayons, colour pencils, a geometry box, and a bicycle, among other items, at no cost, on the school reopening day, June 1, as per the schedule.
The TNTESC has informed that the printing of free textbooks for Classes 1 to 7 and 8 to 12 has been completed, and the printed books have been sent to the districts. And, the printing work of the newly designed syllabus for Classes 1 to 3 is under way, and 48% of the printed books have been sent to the districts.
For the upcoming academic year 2026-27, the department has informed that students will receive the free kit on time. However, students in private schools have to purchase these items before schools reopen.
Additionally, the educational department officials have informed districts to ensure all school children are enrolled under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, promote government school benefits to increase admissions, welcome students transferring from private schools, and provide transfer certificates digitally through the Education Management Information System (EMIS) for students completing Classes 5 and 8.