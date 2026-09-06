7-yr-old girl dies during treatment for fractured leg in Namakkal, kin protest

COIMBATORE: Relatives of a seven-year-old girl, who died during treatment for a fractured leg, resorted to protest by placing the girl’s body on the Karur-Namakkal bypass road in Namakkal on Sunday (September 6).
The girl, K Kaviksha, studying Class 3 at Panchayat Union Primary School in Kuppichipalayam, suffered a fracture in her leg while playing at the school on August 24.
"Two days later, she was taken to a private hospital in Paramathi Velur, where she was treated with a plaster cast. However, the condition of the girl deteriorated, and she was taken to two other private hospitals in Paramathi Velur and Namakkal, where doctors, upon examination, informed the family that the condition of the girl’s leg had deteriorated severely,” police said.
The girl’s parents, Kannan, who runs a fish stall and Kavya of Poyyeri near Paramathi Velur, then admitted her to the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) in Puducherry on August 30.
The girl’s right leg was amputated up to the knee, and despite treatment, she died on Sunday.
Following the girl’s death, parents and relatives gathered outside the private hospital in Paramathi Velur and staged a protest claiming that improper treatment led to her death.
As there was no response from the hospital, the protesters placed the girl’s body on the Paramathi Velur-Namakkal Road and resorted to a roadblock. They then shifted the protest to the Karur-Namakkal bypass road.
Namakkal SP Yadav Girish Ashok and other police officials reached the spot and held talks and persuaded the protesters to withdraw the agitation.
Subsequently, the girl’s body was sent to Namakkal GMCH for post-mortem. In a further development, the police summoned the doctor from the private hospital and questioned him. Further inquiries are under way.