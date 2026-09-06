7-yr-old girl dies during treatment for fractured leg in Namakkal, kin protest

The girl, K Kaviksha, studying Class 3 at Panchayat Union Primary School in Kuppichipalayam, suffered a fracture in her leg while playing at the school on August 24.

"Two days later, she was taken to a private hospital in Paramathi Velur, where she was treated with a plaster cast. However, the condition of the girl deteriorated, and she was taken to two other private hospitals in Paramathi Velur and Namakkal, where doctors, upon examination, informed the family that the condition of the girl’s leg had deteriorated severely,” police said.