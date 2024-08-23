7-yr-old boy among three of family killed in Dindigul accident

MADURAI: Three persons including a seven-year-old boy of the family were killed in a tragic accident, which occurred at Mudakku Salai near Natham on Madurai-Thuvarankurichi four-lane bypass road in Dindigul district on Thursday.

The deceased victims have been identified as S Murugan (38) of Lingavadi, his wife Panchu (36) and son Sridhar (7).

The ill-fated victims, who were travelling on a bike, collided with a private school bus. The victims succumbed to injuries on the spot.

Dindigul Superintendent of Police A Pradeep, after enquiring, said the bike on the wrong side of the road struck the bus.

Natham Inspector of Police J Thanga Muniysamy said it’s pathetic that the fatal accident leaves four girl children of Murugan helpless.

The four girl children are hostellers.

Based on a complaint lodged by Thanaraj, the bus driver, Natham police have filed a case, the Inspector said.