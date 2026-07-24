7 years on, Lok Sabha confirms Erode–Karur doubling

The 67-kilometre project, estimated to cost Rs 986.35 crore, has featured in Railway planning documents for several years. The Erode–Karur doubling, along with the Salem–Karur–Dindigul and Katpadi–Villupuram doubling projects, had remained stuck at the DPR stage for seven years despite recurring allocations in successive Railway Pink Books.

The section forms part of the rail link connecting western Tamil Nadu with Tiruchy and the southern districts. Despite being a single-line section, it carries trains bound for Erode, Tirupur, Coimbatore and Salem, besides several inter-state services to Kerala and Karnataka, making it one of the busiest corridors in the region.