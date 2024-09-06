7-year-old boy rescued within hours of abduction in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A seven-year-old boy was rescued within hours after he was kidnapped by an unknown person on a two-wheeler in Coimbatore.

The boy, son of Balasubramaniam (40) from Alagesan Road in Sai Baba Colony, who runs an aquarium shop, was playing near his house on Wednesday when the incident happened.

“A stranger, aged around 35 years approached the boy and took a selfie with him. He continued to take several photos of the boy in different postures. An unsuspecting boy’s father inquired about the whereabouts of the stranger, but went ahead with his work in the aquarium shop,” police said.

In a while, Balasubramaniam was shocked to find his son missing.

Realising that his son was kidnapped, he immediately launched a search along with his relatives in two-wheelers.

On receiving information, the Sai Baba Colony police stepped up vigil and conducted vehicle checks. Meanwhile, the kidnapper who sensed an increase in police presence near Bharathi Park check post dropped the boy along the roadside to avoid getting caught.

He then escaped through a different route. The family members, who spotted the boy standing along the road side, rescued him and informed police. The Sai Baba Colony police have registered a case and inquiries are on to trace out the accused by screening images recorded in CCTV’s in the locality.