As part of the district's ongoing efforts to eliminate child labour and bonded labour, four special teams comprising officials from departments such as Revenue, Labour, Police, Forest, District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) and Adhi Bhoomi Charitable Trust conducted inspections at various establishments, including brick kilns, nurseries, poultry farms and other labour-intensive workplaces, particularly in areas employing migrant workers.

Of the 33 children identified, seven were confirmed to have been engaged in child labour. The remaining children were found living with workers' families, and their educational and welfare status is being verified. Officials found that 14 children were already attending schools, while nine were enrolled in Anganwadi centres.

The district collector, C Dinesh Kumar, has issued instructions to ensure the rehabilitation and continued education of the seven children identified as child labourers. It has also directed officials to initiate legal action against establishments found employing children in violation of labour laws.