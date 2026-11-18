CHENNAI: A district-wide surprise inspection conducted across Krishnagiri rescued seven children engaged in child labour, prompting the district administration to initiate rehabilitation measures and legal action against establishments employing children. Officials are verifying the educational and welfare status of the remaining 26 children identified during the operation.
As part of the district's ongoing efforts to eliminate child labour and bonded labour, four special teams comprising officials from departments such as Revenue, Labour, Police, Forest, District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) and Adhi Bhoomi Charitable Trust conducted inspections at various establishments, including brick kilns, nurseries, poultry farms and other labour-intensive workplaces, particularly in areas employing migrant workers.
Of the 33 children identified, seven were confirmed to have been engaged in child labour. The remaining children were found living with workers' families, and their educational and welfare status is being verified. Officials found that 14 children were already attending schools, while nine were enrolled in Anganwadi centres.
The district collector, C Dinesh Kumar, has issued instructions to ensure the rehabilitation and continued education of the seven children identified as child labourers. It has also directed officials to initiate legal action against establishments found employing children in violation of labour laws.
Speaking to DT Next, the Collector said the simultaneous surprise inspections were planned to identify violations in sectors where migrant workers are employed in large numbers and to safeguard the welfare of workers and their children.
"Our objective is to make Krishnagiri district free from child labour and bonded labour through sustained enforcement, preventive measures and rehabilitation," the Collector said, adding that surprise inspections would continue across the district.
The administration would also focus on ensuring that every child is enrolled in school or an Anganwadi centre, as appropriate, and that children who have dropped out are brought back into the education system, he said. Coordination among the Revenue, Labour, Education, Social Welfare and Police departments would be strengthened to identify vulnerable families and monitor working conditions, he said.
On bonded labour, the Collector said inspections would specifically examine wage payments, working conditions, restrictions on workers' movement, debt-related employment arrangements and their freedom to leave employment.
The administration would also sensitise employers about their legal obligations and encourage the public to report suspected cases.
"Our approach is clear: strict enforcement against violators, protection and rehabilitation of affected workers and children, and continuous monitoring to prevent recurrence," he said.