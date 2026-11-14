7 mules, agents arrested for aiding theft of Rs 22 crore from TN Rural Development Department bank account

The money was stolen from the funds for a scheme maintained in a Single Nodal Account at the HDFC Bank branch at CIT Nagar, Chennai, and operated only online through user IDs and passwords issued to authorised Block Development Officers (BDOs).

Between October 12 and 30, unidentified cyber criminals misused the user credentials of authorised officials of the Keelayur Panchayat Union in Nagapattinam district, Mandapam Panchayat Union in Ramanathapuram district, and Dharapuram Panchayat Union in Tirupur district, and transferred a total of Rs 22.3 crore in 46 transactions from the account to 25 different bank accounts.

Following a complaint, the cybercrime wing registered a case on November 3. During the investigation, a team led by inspector Velmurugan examined the online transactions and traced those who received the defrauded government money in bank accounts, withdrew it in cash, and transferred it to other accounts.