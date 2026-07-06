7-kg per head ration cap to hit 70 lakh poor, CM Vijay tells PM Modi

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Vijay expressed concern that the proposed amendment would adversely affect nearly 70 lakh poor and vulnerable beneficiaries in Tamil Nadu.

Under the existing provisions of the NFSA, every AAY household is entitled to 35 kg of foodgrains per month, irrespective of the number of family members. However, the proposed amendment seeks to provide 7 kg per person per month, subject to an overall ceiling of 35 kg per household.

The Chief Minister said Tamil Nadu has 18.64 lakh AAY ration cards, covering 69.23 lakh beneficiaries, who currently receive about 65,261 metric tonnes of rice, wheat and ragi every month.