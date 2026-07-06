7-kg per head ration cap to hit 70 lakh poor, CM Vijay tells PM Modi

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday (July 6) urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconsider the proposed amendment to the National Food Security Act (NFSA) that seeks to revise foodgrain entitlements under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY).
In a letter to the Prime Minister, Vijay expressed concern that the proposed amendment would adversely affect nearly 70 lakh poor and vulnerable beneficiaries in Tamil Nadu.
Under the existing provisions of the NFSA, every AAY household is entitled to 35 kg of foodgrains per month, irrespective of the number of family members. However, the proposed amendment seeks to provide 7 kg per person per month, subject to an overall ceiling of 35 kg per household.
The Chief Minister said Tamil Nadu has 18.64 lakh AAY ration cards, covering 69.23 lakh beneficiaries, who currently receive about 65,261 metric tonnes of rice, wheat and ragi every month.
He pointed out that if the amendment is implemented, the State's monthly allocation would be reduced to 42,040 metric tonnes, significantly reducing the foodgrain entitlement for many beneficiaries.
Vijay noted that around 15.75 lakh AAY cardholder families, covering 58.51 lakh people, have fewer than five members and would be the worst affected by the proposed change.
"The proposed amendment, if implemented without modification, would dilute the food security of nearly 70 lakh of the State's poorest, most vulnerable and marginalised citizens," the Chief Minister said.
He urged the Union government to retain the existing provision of 35 kg of foodgrains per household per month, irrespective of family size, as has been the practice since the Act's inception.
"I trust that the concerns of the State, representing the interests of nearly 70 lakh of its poorest citizens, will receive your kind attention and favourable consideration," Vijay said in the letter.