7 injured as van turns turtle at Ramayanpatti in Tirunelveli

MADURAI: Seven persons were injured in an accident, which occurred at Ramayanpatti in Tirunelveli on Sunday. According to local sources, a van, in which they were travelling, turned turtle after the driver lostcontrol to avoid hitting a goat on Sankarankovil road.

Earlier, the victims among 15 passengers were travelling from Pettai, Tirunelveli to attend a wedding in Rajapalayam, Virudhunagar district. The injured were taken to Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital, sources said