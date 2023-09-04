Begin typing your search...

7 injured as van turns turtle at Ramayanpatti in Tirunelveli

Seven persons were injured in an accident, which occurred at Ramayanpatti in Tirunelveli on Sunday

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|4 Sep 2023 3:30 AM GMT
Representative Image

MADURAI: Seven persons were injured in an accident, which occurred at Ramayanpatti in Tirunelveli on Sunday. According to local sources, a van, in which they were travelling, turned turtle after the driver lostcontrol to avoid hitting a goat on Sankarankovil road.

Earlier, the victims among 15 passengers were travelling from Pettai, Tirunelveli to attend a wedding in Rajapalayam, Virudhunagar district. The injured were taken to Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital, sources said

TamilnaduMaduraiSeven persons injuredAccidentRamayanpattitravellingdriver lostcontrol
DTNEXT Bureau

