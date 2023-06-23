7 injured as bus turns turtle on Nat'l Highway in Maduranthakam

CHENNAI: Seven people were injured after a private bus met with an accident on the National Highway in Maduranthakam on Friday.

A private bus from Thenkasi departed for Chennai with 32 passengers on Thursday night.

In the early morning, the bus was speeding on the National Highway when nearing Maduranthagam, the bus driver lost control of the vehicle, and it hit on a tree on the roadside, and the bus turned turtle.

The onlookers alerted the local police and the Maduranthagam fire and rescue team.

The rescue team rushed to the spot, and all the passengers were safely rescued.

The seven of them, who suffered injuries were admitted to the Maduranthagam and the Chengalpattu GH. Luckily 25 passengers escaped without any injuries. Later, the bus was lifted using a crane, and the Maduranthagam police registered a case, and further inquiry is on.

Police said the bus driver had fallen asleep, and that was the reason for the accident.

Following the accident, traffic was affected on the Tiruchy-Chennai National Highway for more than an hour.