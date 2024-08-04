7 including woman held with 11 kg of ganja in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) sleuths on Sunday arrested seven members of a gang including a woman and seized 11 kg of ganja from them in Coimbatore.

Acting on a tip-off, the team picked up seven persons found to be behaving in a suspicious manner in the Lanka Corner area of the city. As they gave contradictory responses to queries, the police checked their cloth bags and found ganja in them.

They were identified as Sanjay Sahu (34), Thirendar (24), Ranjitha Nayak (23), Prasanth Tagore (36), Sahar (57), Narendra Tripathy (30), and Baladev (20), all hailing from Odisha and employed at a textile firm in Tiruppur.

The police seized a total of 11 kg of ganja and six cellphones from the gang. They were produced in a court and then lodged in the Coimbatore Central Prison.

A further inquiry is underway to ascertain if more members were part of the drug peddling gang.