Begin typing your search...

7 held for snaring tiger to death in STR

An autopsy was performed on the animal suspected to have died more than a week ago and it was burnt at the same spot.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|28 July 2023 9:38 PM GMT
7 held for snaring tiger to death in STR
X
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

COIMBATORE: Seven persons, including a 17-year-old boy were arrested on Thursday by the Forest Department for snaring a tiger to death in the Bhavanisagar Forest Range under Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR).

The decayed carcass of the five-year-old tiger was spotted during a patrol at Kothamangalam ‘pirivu’ on July 25. The animal was found when the staff checked out on foul smell from a bush.

An autopsy was performed on the animal suspected to have died more than a week ago and it was burnt at the same spot.

A case was registered under the Wild Life (Protection) Act of 1972 and an examination revealed that the tiger died after getting trapped in a snare laid by poachers to poach deer.

The forest officials nabbed seven persons identified as K Sathish Kumar (27), D Nachimuthu (22), K Padmakumar, (19), P Logesh (22), C Paul Dinakaran (22), R Soundarajan and a 17-year-old boy.

“They had laid the snare in the water spread area of Bhavanisagar dam to trap deer. But, the tiger got trapped and it managed to reach Kothamangalam, around 2 km away, before dying of starvation and injuries caused by the snare,” said an official.

The death of a tiger has sent shockwaves among wildlife conservationists as the incident happened while celebrations were underway to mark the International Tiger Day on July 29.

Tamil NaduSathyamangalam Tiger ReserveForest DepartmentSTR
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X