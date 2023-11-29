7 held for lynching 65-yr-old Dalit man caught stealing idols

COIMBATORE: Seven persons were arrested for lynching a 65-year-old man, who was caught stealing idols from a temple in Krishnagiri.

According to police, Sekar alias ‘Sotta’ Sekar from Chinna Kanagampatti in Uthangarai Taluk was caught stealing idols from a temple in Unampalayam on November 20. Police said Sekar is facing around 12 cases of theft in various stations across Krishnagiri.

A group of villagers led by Subramani (43), who conducts puja in the temple, nabbed Sekar and thrashed him by tying to a transformer post. The villagers recovered the stolen idols from Sekar, who had kept them in the house of a relative. He was let off later. Meanwhile, on November 26, Sekar, who is a Dalit, was found dead in his house.

Following this, Sekar’s daughter Murugavalli lodged a complaint with Uthangarai police alleging that her father died in an assault and sought action against the culprits. After an inquiry, the police arrested Subramani, Ayyappan (32), Aravindan (24), Ajith Kumar (25), Barathi (24), Kaliammal and Priya on various sections including Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 2015 on the accused persons. Further inquiries are on.